Eyewear Co. Wins Dismissal Of Ex-Workers' 401(k) Suit

By Kellie Mejdrich ( April 28, 2026, 1:57 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge agreed to toss a suit against an eyewear company from 401(k) participants who claimed they lost millions on an underperforming stable value fund investment, holding the complaint lacked appropriate fund comparisons and didn't substantiate allegations of a deficient management process....
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