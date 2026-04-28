Google Says EU's Android Measures Undermine Privacy

By Matthew Perlman ( April 28, 2026, 3:56 PM EDT) -- European enforcers are calling on Google to give competing artificial intelligence services open access to key Android features and functions, but the tech giant said the changes are unnecessary and would undermine privacy and security protections....
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