Jury Clears Armistice Capital, Execs Of Securities Fraud
By Bonnie Eslinger ( April 28, 2026, 1:42 PM EDT) -- A California federal jury on Tuesday cleared Armistice Capital and two of its executives on class action claims it pumped and dumped $250 million in Vaxart stock during the COVID-19 pandemic and violated federal securities law with insider trading....
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