Ex-NBA Player Damon Jones Pleads Out In Gambling Scheme

By Stewart Bishop ( April 28, 2026, 11:05 PM EDT) -- Former NBA player Damon Jones admitted on Tuesday to his role in a pair of NBA-related gambling cases accusing him of defrauding sports betting platforms by passing secret information to bettors and aiding a Mafia-backed, multimillion-dollar scheme to rig high-stakes poker games....
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