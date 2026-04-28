Ex-Rep.'s Anti-Maduro Stance Was 'Facade,' Jury Hears

By Carolina Bolado ( April 28, 2026, 8:36 PM EDT) -- Former U.S. Rep. David Rivera's public opposition to the regime of former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was just a "facade" as he secretly worked on behalf of the government under a $50 million contract with a unit of Venezuela's state-owned oil company, federal prosecutors told jurors on Tuesday....
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