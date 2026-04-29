Judge Won't Rethink Axing Amazon Screening Time Suit

By Benjamin Morse ( April 29, 2026, 1:14 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge won't rethink her decision to toss wage claims brought by Amazon warehouse workers who said they weren't paid for time spent undergoing mandatory security screenings, finding they failed to meet the standards for reconsideration....
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