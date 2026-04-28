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Boeing Says 737 Max Plaintiffs Can't Seek Punitive Damages

By Ben Adlin ( April 28, 2026, 10:27 PM EDT) -- The Boeing Co. has told a Washington state court that dozens of plaintiffs suing over a 2024 door plug blowout on a 737 Max flight are ineligible to seek punitive damages in the case because such damages aren't allowed under Washington law....

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