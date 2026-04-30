South African Investors Seek $2.3M From Disbarred Ga. Atty
By Chart Riggall ( April 29, 2026, 1:15 PM EDT) -- A group of South African investors who said their escrow funds were stolen by a now-disbarred Georgia lawyer has asked a federal judge to award them over $2.3 million in punitive damages atop the hundreds of thousands of dollars they allegedly lost to the attorney....
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