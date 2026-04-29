Trader Joe's 'Low Acid' Coffee Still Acidic, Woman Claims

By Mike Curley ( April 29, 2026, 4:39 PM EDT) -- A New York woman is suing Trader Joe's Co. in federal court, alleging that its "low acid" dark roast coffee is still nearly as acidic as regular coffee and has roughly half the caffeine despite not being labeled as decaffeinated or half-caff....
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