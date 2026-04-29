3 Firms Advise Cognizant's $600M AI Infrastructure Co. Buy

By Nate Beck ( April 29, 2026, 1:29 PM EDT) -- Artificial intelligence builder and technology services company Cognizant said it will expand its AI infrastructure capabilities with the acquisition of San Jose, California-based Astreya for about $600 million, a deal guided by Mayer Brown LLP, Latham & Watkins LLP and Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.