Calif. Insureds Say State Farm's Property Valuation Is Unlawful
By Hope Patti ( April 30, 2026, 5:37 PM EDT) -- A class of California homeowners that say State Farm underpaid their property insurance claims urged a federal court to reject the insurer's argument that its method of calculating actual cash value is in line with the state's insurance code and legislative history....
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