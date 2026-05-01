Pharma Aims Torpedo At FCA After Bombshell 9th Circ. Ruling

By Jeff Overley ( May 1, 2026, 10:27 PM EDT) -- A burgeoning campaign against the False Claims Act's whistleblower mechanism is suddenly center stage at the Ninth Circuit, where pharmaceutical companies say a momentous new ruling "illustrates perfectly" the constitutional concerns of U.S. Supreme Court justices regarding FCA enforcement....
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