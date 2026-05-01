BREAKING: Ex-Fla. Rep. Guilty Of FARA Violations For Venezuela Work
By Carolina Bolado ( May 1, 2026, 11:57 AM EDT) -- A Florida federal jury on Friday found former Florida congressman David Rivera guilty of failing to register as a foreign agent after signing a $50 million contract with a unit of Venezuela's state-owned oil company....
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