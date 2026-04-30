Netflix's 'Tiger King' Funeral Clip Was Fair Use, 10th Circ. Says

By Ivan Moreno ( April 30, 2026, 6:32 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit on Thursday said Netflix Inc. made fair use of a minutelong funeral clip in its popular "Tiger King" docuseries, holding in a precedential opinion that the streaming platform's use of the footage was "significantly transformative," departing from its earlier ruling that reached the opposite conclusion....
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