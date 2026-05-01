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Wash. Tribes Beat Big Oil's Bid To Dismiss Climate Suits

By Ben Adlin ( April 30, 2026, 10:18 PM EDT) -- A Washington state judge refused on Wednesday to dismiss two Native American tribes' lawsuits accusing ExxonMobil, Chevron and other major oil companies of concealing climate change risks related to fossil fuels, rejecting the companies' arguments that federal law blocks the tribes' claims....

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