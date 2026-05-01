Calif. Firm Says AI Service Co. Tried To 'Stiff Arm' Biz Renewal

By Lauren Berg ( May 1, 2026, 7:13 PM EDT) -- After a California personal injury law firm experienced persistent issues with a phone system supported by artificial intelligence, it told the service provider it wouldn't renew its contract, but the provider tried to "stiff arm" the firm into renewing by harassing employees and threatening litigation, according to a federal lawsuit....
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