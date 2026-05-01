Top Groups Lobbying The FCC

By Christopher Cole ( May 1, 2026, 7:26 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission heard from lobbying groups almost 140 times in April on issues ranging from satellite spectrum sharing to the upcoming auction of C-band, changes to the E-Rate funding program, rules to tamp down on robocalls and more....
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