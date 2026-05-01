Judge Wants DOJ Answers On Timeline Of Fulton Ballot Raid
By Chart Riggall ( May 1, 2026, 1:46 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge has ordered the U.S. Department of Justice to disclose more details about the timeline leading up to its January raid seizing ballots from Fulton County as he continues to weigh whether to force the government to return the hundreds of boxes of election materials....
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