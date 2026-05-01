Trump's Fixed-Price Contract Default Could Raise Gov't Costs

By Madeline Lyskawa ( May 1, 2026, 10:00 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump's recent executive order making fixed-price contracts or contracts that tie profit to performance metrics the default for federal contracting could lead to costlier government procurement and less competition, in contrast to the administration's stated goals....
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