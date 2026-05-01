Boeing, DOJ Say No Need For Full 5th Circ. Review Of NPA
By Linda Chiem ( May 1, 2026, 7:33 PM EDT) -- Boeing and the federal government have said the full Fifth Circuit doesn't need to revisit a panel's decision declining to upend the U.S. Department of Justice's nonprosecution agreement with Boeing closing out allegations the American aerospace giant conspired to defraud safety regulators about its 737 Max jets....
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