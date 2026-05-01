Boeing 737 Max Judge Delays Ruling On Punitive Damages

By Ben Adlin ( May 1, 2026, 6:05 PM EDT) -- A Washington state judge overseeing Boeing 737 Max passengers' consolidated lawsuit over the 2024 blowout of an aircraft door panel agreed Friday to delay ruling on the company's motion to preclude punitive damages, allowing the plaintiffs an opportunity to conduct further discovery into management's alleged role in the incident....
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