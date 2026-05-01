Insurer Sanctioned For 'Willful' Discovery Defiance

By Hope Patti ( May 1, 2026, 6:37 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal court on Friday said it would hold an auto insurer liable for bad faith, negligent claim handling, and violations of the state's Consumer Protection Act and Insurance Fair Conduct Act after the carrier willfully violated prior production orders in a dispute over underinsured motorist benefits....
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