Citron Founder Slips False Statement Charge In Calif. Case

By Craig Clough ( May 1, 2026, 7:26 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has trimmed Citron Research founder Andrew Left's securities fraud case by throwing out one criminal count accusing him of making false statements to federal agents, finding the proper venue for the charge is in Florida where the statements allegedly were made....
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