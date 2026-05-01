Trump Gives Spirit Airlines 'Final' Offer On Rescue Deal
By Alex Wittenberg ( May 1, 2026, 2:59 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump said Friday the federal government had given Spirit Airlines a "final proposal" for a financing package that could help rescue the bankrupt budget airline amid reports that Spirit is preparing to shut down....
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