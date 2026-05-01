Judge Won't Let Feds End Yemen TPS, Faults Review Process

By Rae Ann Varona ( May 1, 2026, 9:21 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Friday blocked the Trump administration from ending temporary deportation protections for roughly 3,000 Yemeni nationals in the U.S. escaping dangerous conditions in their native country, saying the government ignored statutorily required termination procedures....
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