Ukraine Bank Targets Russia In New $1.1B Suit

By Caroline Simson ( May 4, 2026, 10:02 PM EDT) -- Ukrainian state-owned Oschadbank has opened a new front as it looks to enforce a nearly 8-year-old, $1.1 billion arbitral award against Russia over the seizure of its Crimean assets, filing a complaint in New York federal court on Friday seeking to enforce a French judgment recognizing the award....
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