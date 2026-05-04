Rooftop Bar Owner Can't Beat Chicago Cubs' Ticket Claims

By Celeste Bott ( May 4, 2026, 5:20 PM EDT) -- The owner of a rooftop venue can't win judgment on the pleadings on certain claims in the Chicago Cubs' lawsuit alleging the owner violated the team's intellectual property rights by selling unlicensed viewing tickets for games, an Illinois federal judge has ruled, rejecting the owner's argument that the team doesn't possess a property right to its live games....
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