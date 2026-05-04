Fla. Cites Petty Defense Of Social Media Law, Groups Say

By David Minsky ( May 4, 2026, 7:30 PM EDT) -- Tech groups urged a Florida federal court to deny an attempt to end a lawsuit challenging a state law that punishes social media websites for banning accounts of political candidates' based on viewpoint, calling officials' defense of the legislation "borderline frivolous."...
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