Red Hill Fuel Leak Settlement Gets Judge's Backing
By Tom Lotshaw ( May 4, 2026, 11:10 PM EDT) -- A Hawaii federal magistrate judge said a settlement reached for 176 minor plaintiffs with claims in litigation over water contamination stemming from jet fuel spills at the U.S. Navy Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility in the Aloha State should be approved....
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