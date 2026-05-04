WWE Fans Want ESPN Kept Out Of Streaming Service Suit

By Aaron Keller ( May 4, 2026, 6:43 PM EDT) -- Streaming video service subscribers accusing World Wrestling Entertainment LLC of luring them into switching providers have asked a Connecticut federal judge to reject attempts by ESPN LLC and its subsidiary BAMTech LLC to enter the fight, arguing the court should respect their choice of who not to sue....
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