No 'Smoking Gun' In FBI Agent's Race Bias Suit, Ga. Jury Told

By Chart Riggall ( May 4, 2026, 6:35 PM EDT) -- Lawyers for the U.S. Department of Justice urged a Georgia federal jury Monday to reject the race bias allegations of a former longtime FBI agent, telling it that in the coming days, it would never see "any smoking gun or direct evidence" that he was fired because he is Black....
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