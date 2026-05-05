Charter Asked To Pay Overdue Royalties After 5th Circ. Loss
By Aneeta Mathur-Ashton ( May 5, 2026, 7:24 PM EDT) -- A Texas family has said a Fifth Circuit ruling obligates a district judge to enforce a decades-old royalty agreement against Charter Communications and to order back payment of unpaid royalties for rights of way permits in three Texas cities....
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