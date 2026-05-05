Patient Data Tracking Suit Sent Back To Wis. State Court
By Allison Grande ( May 5, 2026, 10:17 PM EDT) -- A Wisconsin federal judge has thrown back to state court a putative class action accusing healthcare providers Hospital Sisters Health Systems and Prevea Health Services of deploying tracking tools that illegally transmitted patients' private information to Google and Facebook, finding that the plaintiffs hadn't alleged a sufficiently concrete injury to remain in federal court. ...
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