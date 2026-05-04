Nexstar Tells Justices DirecTV Fee Case Creates Circuit Split

By Nadia Dreid ( May 4, 2026, 11:00 PM EDT) -- Nexstar is not pleased with the Second Circuit's decision to revive DirecTV's antitrust suit accusing the broadcasting giant of trying to fix the price of retransmission fees, and it's hoping the U.S. Supreme Court will step in and overturn the ruling....
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