'They Knew It': J&J Accused Of Hiding Talc Risk At LA Trial

By Craig Clough ( May 4, 2026, 10:05 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson knew for decades that its baby powder contained asbestos, even as it advertised the product as safe and "pure," attorneys for the families of three women who died of ovarian cancer told a California jury Monday during opening statements in a bellwether trial....
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