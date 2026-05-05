1st Circ. Sees Role As Limited In Trans Passport Fight
By Julie Manganis ( May 5, 2026, 8:10 PM EDT) -- A First Circuit panel on Tuesday told attorneys for both the government and a class of transgender and nonbinary people that because the class has asked to vacate a preliminary order blocking a Trump administration policy requiring that passports bear a person's sex assigned at birth, the court no longer has authority to issue an opinion....
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