Whistleblower Attys Seek $96.5M After Fluor Fraud Verdict
By Ganesh Setty ( May 5, 2026, 6:28 PM EDT) -- Counsel for five False Claims Act whistleblowers have asked a South Carolina federal court for fees and costs totaling roughly $96.5 million following a jury's $15 million verdict against Fluor Corp. over its logistical support services for the U.S. military in Afghanistan....
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