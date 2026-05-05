DOJ Says Harvard Ignored More Admissions Data Demands
By Carolyn Muyskens ( May 5, 2026, 2:54 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Education said Harvard still hasn't provided information the agency requested as part of an investigation into the university's compliance with the Supreme Court's decision ending affirmative action in college admissions....
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