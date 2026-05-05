3 Suits Say Meta, Anthropic Pirating Books In AI 'Arms Race'

By Ivan Moreno ( May 5, 2026, 6:19 PM EDT) -- Book publishers and legal novelist Scott Turow hit Meta Platforms Inc. with a proposed class action in New York federal court on Tuesday, accusing it of training its Llama large language models on millions of copyrighted books and articles from pirate sites instead of licensing the material....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.