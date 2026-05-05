Worker Fights 2nd Circ.'s Toss Of Teamsters Fund ERISA Suit

By Emily Brill ( May 5, 2026, 9:47 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court should revive claims that the New York State Teamsters Conference Pension and Retirement Fund was mismanaged, a Teamsters-represented worker argued, asking the justices to breathe new life into his twice-dismissed Employee Retirement Income Security Act lawsuit....
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