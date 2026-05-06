Pot Patients Defend Claims In Dispensary Data Privacy Suit

By Mike Curley ( May 6, 2026, 12:55 PM EDT) -- A group of medical cannabis patients are pushing back on a bid from a technology company to dismiss their claims that it shares their medical information with outside vendors, saying they have sufficiently pled their allegations that they did not consent to such sharing and they were injured by the disclosure....
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