Fast Food Co. Is Reading ERISA All Wrong, Workers Say
By Chart Riggall ( May 6, 2026, 7:35 PM EDT) -- Workers claiming Inspire Brands' health plans illegally charge higher rates to tobacco users told a Georgia federal court Tuesday that the company's reading of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act ignores the law's plain text and "leads to an absurd result."...
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