Mother Of Musk's Kids Defends Role As OpenAI Liaison

By Dorothy Atkins ( May 6, 2026, 10:54 PM EDT) -- Ex-OpenAI board member Shivon Zilis, who has four children with Elon Musk, took the stand in a California federal jury trial Wednesday over Musk's challenge to OpenAI's for-profit conversion, defending her role as an intermediary between Musk and other OpenAI founders and testifying she twice raised concerns over Sam Altman's leadership....
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