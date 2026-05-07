NJ Justices Bar PI Damages For 'Collectible' Future Med Bills
By Gianna Ferrarin ( May 7, 2026, 6:30 PM EDT) -- New Jersey's highest court unanimously ruled that the state's no-fault insurance scheme for victims of automobile accidents bars claimants from asking a jury to award future medical expenses if those projected costs fall within their personal injury coverage limits....
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