Dems Press Big 3 Bureaus On BNPL Credit Reporting Gaps

By Sarah Jarvis ( May 7, 2026, 7:55 PM EDT) -- Democratic U.S. senators are calling on the "Big Three" credit bureaus to explain how they're adapting their consumer credit scoring and reporting to account for buy-now-pay-later products, citing concerns about inconsistent tracking of a fast-growing source of everyday purchase financing....
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