4th Circ. Questions Class Cert. Ruling In Boeing Investor Case

By Jessica Corso ( May 7, 2026, 8:26 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit indicated on Thursday it may send an investor lawsuit against Boeing back to a lower court for a second look at class certification, with one judge saying the district court "told us nothing" about what liability theory was being relied on to certify the class....
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