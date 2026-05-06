EDTX Urged To Deny Samsung New Trial After $78.5M Verdict

By Adam Lidgett ( May 6, 2026, 6:37 PM EDT) -- A patent owner that won a $78.5 million infringement verdict in the Eastern District of Texas against Samsung urged the court to reject the electronics giant's bid for a new trial, saying the South Korean company wants to turn the law "on its head."...
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