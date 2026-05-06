Pa. Panel Greenlights NJ Transit Injury Suit, Citing Galette

By Y. Peter Kang ( May 6, 2026, 10:53 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania appellate panel on Tuesday affirmed the denial of New Jersey Transit Corp.'s bid to exit a passenger injury lawsuit, holding that the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Galette retroactively invalidates the agency's sovereign immunity defense....
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