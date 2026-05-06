Mortgage Co. Strikes $9M Deal In NC Phone-Pay Fee Suit
By Sydney Price ( May 6, 2026, 10:38 PM EDT) -- A certified class of North Carolina borrowers on Wednesday asked a federal judge to preliminarily approve a $9 million settlement to resolve claims their Illinois-based mortgage servicer Dovenmuehle Mortgage Inc. charged them excessive processing fees to pay their bills over the phone....
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