Porsches Designed To Create Repair Monopoly, Suit Says
By Kelcey Caulder ( May 7, 2026, 12:22 PM EDT) -- Porsche Cars North America has been hit with a proposed class action in Georgia federal court alleging it unlawfully monopolizes the market for repair services performed on Porsche vehicles sold since 2021 by intentionally designing them so that only authorized dealers can complete the repairs....
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